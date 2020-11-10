Michigan City mayor fires fire chief, deputy after incident

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Michigan City’s mayor has fired his fire chief and deputy fire chief after an off-duty incident now under investigation by the Indiana State Police. Mayor Duane Parry says the incident in question occurred Thursday at the home of a Michigan City firefighter and involved a group of off-duty firefighters. No details have been released about the incident. Parry said he released Fire Chief Craig Krivak and Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Kazmierczak “in part due to their handling of this incident,” The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported. State police declined comment on the investigation.