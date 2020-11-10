Miami’s Don Mattingly wins NL Manager of the Year award

Miami’s Don Mattingly has won the National League Manager of the Year award. Mattingly guided the Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003 despite dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that paused their season and ravaged the roster. The Marlins’ 31-29 record was Mattingly’s first winning season in his fifth year with the club. The former big league first baseman and AL MVP had a winning record in each of his five seasons as the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mattingly is the first Manager of the Year winner for the Marlins since Joe Girardi in 2006.