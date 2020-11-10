Man accused in Toronto van attack pleads not guilty

TORONTO (AP) — A man who allegedly used a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer says he he will argue that he was not criminally responsible because of his state of mind at the time. Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the April 23, 2018, attack. The attack drew attention to an online world of sexual loneliness, rage and misogyny. Minassian told police he belonged to an online community of sexually frustrated men, some of whom have plotted attacks against people who have sex.