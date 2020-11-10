Local religious leaders urge Illinois to end money bond

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Five Rockford religious leaders joined clergy from across the state to call for an end to cash bond in Illinois.

Nearly 200 religious leaders from Muslim, Jewish and Christian community signed an open letter urging state legislators to ensure no one is in jail while awaiting trail because they can't pay.

“Access to money should never determine whether someone is jailed or free to go home to their families, jobs, physician’s care, classroom, or any other part of their lives," Rev. John Bell from Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora said. “The practice of requiring people merely accused of a crime, people who are presumed innocent until proven guilty, to pay money to gain their freedom while awaiting trial is immoral and unfair.”

Since COVID-19 spreads quicker in places like jail or prison, people shouldn't face increased exposure to the virus because they're poor, according to the letter.

Last week, Illinois Senator Robert Peters filed the Pretrail Fairness Act which would ensure no one sits in jail because they can't afford money bond.

If passed, judges would still have the ability to keep people incarcerated based on the seriousness of the offense.

The bill has not officially been read into record.