Legislative leaders cancel fall veto session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State lawmakers will not return to Springfield next week due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

House Chief of Staff Jessica Basham sent an email to the Democratic caucus Tuesday announcing the session cancelation.

“There is a strong majority of members who would prefer the House delay convening to a later date,” Basham wrote. “This is primarily motivated by concerns about the rising COVID-19 rates and proximity to upcoming holidays. I’m advised that there are similar concerns among Senate members, who were also surveyed over the weekend.”

The General Assembly would have returned to the capitol for veto session from November 17-19 and December 1-3.

“The health and safety of the people who work for and serve in the Illinois General Assembly, and their respective families, is paramount,” stated House Speaker Mike Madigan. “We will continue to monitor the situation, consult medical experts, and do intend to schedule additional session days so we can finish our important work.”

The announcement came on the same day Gov. JB Pritzker highlighted the recent surge of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state. Region 3 has over three times the amount of people hospitalized than reported during the peak of COVID-19 last spring.

Unsafe to return

“The front page in today’s Springfield paper warns of a COVID ‘tsunami’ sweeping the region and its health care system,” stated Senate President Don Harmon. “This is not the time to physically bring together hundreds of people from all around the state. Given what’s happening, it was an obvious decision. It’s not safe or responsible to have a legislative session under these circumstances.”

Legislative leaders cut the spring session short due to the early spread of COVID-19. Lawmakers returned for a special session in May to address the budget and COVID-related proposals for healthcare providers and municipalities.

The General Assembly usually uses the short “veto session” period to address any bills the governor didn’t support or tweaked with his pen. However, Gov. Pritzker didn’t veto any proposals this year.

Still, many hoped to address several key areas during the fall veto session. The Legislative Black Caucus has held weekly hearings on needed reforms for criminal justice, healthcare, education, and economic opportunity. Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford says the caucus will have legislation ready when lawmakers can safely return.

“While we will not be able to pass legislation as soon as we hoped, the urgency to bring an end to systemic racism remains,” Lightford stated. “The moment to put forth this critical agenda is now, and I know President Harmon and Speaker Madigan share our concerns and our commitment to making a difference.”

Lawmakers may not return until the swearing-in ceremony for the 102nd General Assembly on January 13.