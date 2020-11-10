Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful collects old cell phones, tablets to help soldiers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local group is helping soldiers and the environment.

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is collecting old cell phones and tablets. They are given to Cell Phones for Soldiers to be recycled. The devices are wiped clean before being recycled. Gift cards are then given to soldiers so that they can call their loved ones.

"It's just a wonderful thing because when you're helping your veterans being able to call home and their loved ones, it's wonderful," said Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful Events & Communications Coordinator Jean Lopez. "It tugs at your heart and everybody wants to participate."

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful will continue taking devices at its locations on 8409 N. 2nd St. in Machesney Park and 4665 Hydraulic Road in Rockford until Nov. 25.