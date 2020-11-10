Illinois surpasses 500K COVID-19 cases since pandemic started

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois has reached another grim milestone.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,623 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus across the state. IDPH said last week they will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once.



The state also reported 79 more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 511,183 cases, including 10,289 deaths since the pandemic began.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,955 specimens for a total 8,571,019. As of last night, 4,742 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 911 patients were in the ICU and 399 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 3 – November 9 is 12.0%. Region 1 continues to have the highest positivity rate for any region in the state at 18.2%.