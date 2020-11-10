Illinois sets single-day COVID-19 record, again tops 12,000

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois has set another single-day record for coronavirus infections. The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the state since the pandemic began has surpassed 500,000. State public health officials on Tuesday reported 12,623 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus. That’s nearly 15% higher than the previous record set Saturday. Deaths are on the rise, too. The state reported 79 more fatalities Tuesday. Illinois has seen an average of 59 deaths per day in the past week, compared with 45 deaths daily in the seven days prior to that.