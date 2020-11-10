Ethiopian troops, refugees fleeing fighting cross into Sudan

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Sudan’s state-run news agency says at least 30 armed Ethiopian troops and “large numbers” of refugees fleeing the fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region have crossed the closed border into Sudan. One diplomat says hundreds of people have been reported killed on both sides of Ethiopia’s conflict. Ethiopia’s prime minister again vowed his military will bring a speedy end to the week-long conflict in the heavily armed Tigray region and the removal of its leadership, which his government regards as illegal. Aid groups warn of a brewing humanitarian crisis at the heart of the Horn of Africa region, with several million people affected.