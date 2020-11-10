COVID-19 positivity rate surpasses 18 percent in Region 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Region 1 continues to have the highest rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 in the state.



The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 is up to 18.2% as of Nov. 7. The state purposefully reports a 3-day lag to ensure accuracy.



While the region's positivity rate continues to rise, a majority of counties in the region are seeing a rise in their positivity rate, too.



Here's a look at the seven-day rolling positivity rate for all 9 counties in Region 1 as of Nov. 7:

Boone County: 21.6%

Carroll County: 19.6%

DeKalb County: 13.4%

Jo Daviess County: 18.4%

Lee County: 14.9%

Ogle County: 19.6%

Stephenson County: 19.8%

Whiteside County: 21.6%

Winnebago County: 18.5%

On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said Region 1 is a "extremely unfortunate" situation for the virus because it's at the corner of Iowa and Wisconsin.

Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.



Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Click here to view the latest data from IDPH.