Chicago woman moves to Rockford to expand catering business

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tikisha Ellis has always had a one track mind.



Always looking toward the next opportunity.



It's the mindset that brought the Chicago native to the Forest City.



Ellis moved to Rockford wanting to become a homeowner, but she knew it would take work, initially living in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.



"It was a place I considered home at the time because the whole concept of living in public housing is to move in, move up and move out," Ellis said.



Every move Ellis made was geared toward getting her own home.



A lot of the work started before she even came to Rockford, doing research about Habitat for Humanity and getting connected with the Rockford chapter of the organization.



"When we met her, she was laser-focused on her goal of becoming a homeowner," Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity Homeowner Services Coordinator Caitlyn Baylor said.



"She also had these other very clear goals for herself that the goal of home ownership was going to support."



Ellis found the foundation she was looking for, now living in her own home for the last few years.



However, the house is also a gateway to her main objective in moving to Rockford.



She wanted to grow her catering business, Works of Faith.

What started as a one day event out of her kitchen in Chicago has now become a service between both the Windy City and the Rockford area.



"It led me to get more experience behind my background with catering. Then different organizations started reaching out and I was able to produce," Ellis said.



Works of Faith has catered events for many organizations including the United Way and, ironically enough, Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity.



"We have used Kisha's services several times for our own events and we've always been blown away be her professionalism and what she is able to put out for us," Baylor said.



Ellis is able to step back and appreciate the success she's had since moving to Rockford.

However, there isn't a moment where she doesn't embody the name of her business and thank God for everything she's been able to do.



Falling back on her faith for the work she has accomplished.



"I would not have been able to do it without the will of God, the strength of God. Him just guiding me," Ellis said.

"It was a journey but I completed the journey."

If you want to learn more about Works of Faith Catering, click here.

