Brush fires prompt warning against open burning outdoors

CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — Fire officials in Northwest Indiana say the public should stop openly burning materials outside after a string of brush fires. The Liberty Township Volunteer Department warned in a statement Monday that fall conditions can enhance the potential for wildfires. It says the season “increases the fuel load on the ground as the humidity in the material dries out, increasing the potential for fire activity. Two large brush fires broke out in Lake County last week. One of them led to evacuations in Gary.