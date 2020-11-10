Blustery winds Tuesday usher in dramatic drop in temperatures midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The stretch of 70s officially comes to an end Tuesday, as winds whip and pull in significant cooldown.

Winds pick up:

A wind advisory goes into effect at noon.

In anticipation of strong and gusty winds, the National Weather Service has placed the entire region under a wind advisory. This goes into effect at noon Tuesday to alert of the potential for wind gusts at times approaching 40 to 50 miles per hour. If you already have Christmas decorations up, make sure those are secured before the winds get too blustery. Outdoor trash receptacles should be brought inside or secured, otherwise they'll likely end up down the street.

Winds after the noon hour Tuesday begin to increase and could get as high as 45 miles per hour.

Winds out of the southwest gradually shift to a more westerly direction, pulling in colder temperatures for midweek.

Plummeting temperatures ahead:

Enjoy the warmth Tuesday provides, as we've got one last day in the 70s. By Veterans Day on Wednesday, highs only climb into the middle and upper 40s. As a reminder, while this is a significant cooldown from what we've had of late, it is much closer to average.

Wind chills by early Wednesday morning fall into the 20s.

Wednesday morning could feature wind chills in the 20s at times as winds howl out of the west-northwest. Again, this might be a bit of a shock to the system given our recent and record-breaking stretch of cooler temperatures.

High temperatures through the remainder of the work week teeter on the brink of being near and slightly above average. Thursday features a slight warm-up, with highs topping out into the middle 50s for most, but another blast of slightly cooler weather moves in by week's end.

A substantial drop in temperatures is ahead from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Friday and Saturday feature highs in the middle to upper 40s, with the end of the week looking mostly dry. Rain and even a few wet snowflakes could fly by early Saturday morning, before a transition to a chilly rain takes over for the remainder of the day.