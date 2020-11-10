Belize electing new government amid rising coronavirus cases

PUNTA GORDA, Belize (AP) — Belizeans are going to the polls Wednesday to elect a new government amid concerns over a stagnant economy and rising coronavirus infections. The incumbent United Democratic Party is seeking an unprecedented fourth successive term in office, and the first under new leader, Patrick Faber. He took over from Prime Minister Dean Barrow, who is retiring from electoral politics after close to four decades. The main opposition People’s United Party, meanwhile, is seeking to get back into office under the leadership of John Briceno, who served twice as deputy prime minister in the Said Musa administration of 1998-2008.