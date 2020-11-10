Asia Today: Returnee from US is Vanuatu’s 1st virus case

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Vanuatu has recorded its first case of the coronavirus after a citizen repatriated from the United States tested positive in quarantine. The Pacific nation had been among the last few countries to have avoided the virus altogether. Authorities plan to keep everyone from the same flight in quarantine and to trace the man’s close contacts. But they say they don’t need to impose any broader measures in the nation of 300,000 people. Elsewhere in Asia and the Pacific, a leading Chinese health official says the country likely can avoid a second wave of coronavirus infections this winter if it maintains current precautions.