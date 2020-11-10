April trial scheduled for Avenatti over Stormy Daniels book

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has set an April date for Michael Avenatti to face trial on charges that he cheated ex-client Stormy Daniels out of proceeds from her book. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman set the April 21 trial date Tuesday for the once high-flying California lawyer who regularly criticized President Donald Trump while representing the stripper and porn star. Prosecutors say Avenatti cheated Daniels out of $300,000 in proceeds from her 2018 book, “Full Disclosure.” Avenatti has pleaded not guilty. The trial is now set to start more than a year after it was originally scheduled. The pandemic forced the long delay. Avenatti was already convicted of trying to extort $25 million from Nike. He faces sentencing next month.