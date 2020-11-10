13 Investigates preview: Getting away with murder

ROCKFORD (WREX) — So far, 27 people have been murdered in the City of Rockford in 2020, a ten-year high.

Of those 27, 18 of them remain unsolved, meaning no one has been charged with the crime. To put that into perspective just one in three murders in the city has charges attached to it.

The question is why?

"The vast majority are strictly because people aren't coming forward," Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says. Chief O'Shea adds that in most cases, victims are wheeled into the emergency room and won't tell police who shot them.

"They're not very polite words," Chief O'Shea says of what detectives have heard from people with gunshot wounds.

People not talking or giving information, combined with a war between two gangs in the city drive up both the number of murders and murders unsolved.

"That just leads to another shooting because there's a retaliation shooting and another shooting," O'Shea says. "That's what's happening in 2020 predominantly."

