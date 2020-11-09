Weekend update: Region 1’s COVID-19 positivity rate now approaching 17 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to increase.



Over the weekend, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the region's positivity rate is now above 16%. As of November 5, the region's positivity rate is at 16.8%, the highest for any region in the state.



The positivity rate for each county in Region 1 continues to rise, too. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the positivity rate, per data from IDPH, as of Nov. 5:

Boone County: 21.1%

Carroll County: 20.1%

DeKalb County: 12.1%

Jo Daviess County: 15%

Lee County: 17.4%

Ogle County: 17.6%

Stephenson County: 17.7%

Whiteside County: 18.3%

Winnebago County: 17.2%

Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.



Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25.