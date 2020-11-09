 Skip to Content

Weekend update: Region 1’s COVID-19 positivity rate now approaching 17 percent

7:30 am CoronavirusTop Stories
COVID-19-Northern-Illinois-Coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to increase.

Over the weekend, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the region's positivity rate is now above 16%. As of November 5, the region's positivity rate is at 16.8%, the highest for any region in the state.

The positivity rate for each county in Region 1 continues to rise, too. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the positivity rate, per data from IDPH, as of Nov. 5:

  • Boone County: 21.1%
  • Carroll County: 20.1%
  • DeKalb County: 12.1%
  • Jo Daviess County: 15%
  • Lee County: 17.4%
  • Ogle County: 17.6%
  • Stephenson County: 17.7%
  • Whiteside County: 18.3%
  • Winnebago County: 17.2%

Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content