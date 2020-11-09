Updated menu, celeb collaborations, pump McDonald’s sales

McDonald’s U.S. sales came roaring back in the third quarter, amped up by the introduction of spicy chicken nuggets and a meal deal promotion with rapper Travis Scott. But sales elsewhere remained lower than a year ago, and McDonald’s said a resurgence of coronavirus cases in key markets like France, Germany and the United Kingdom could force dining room closures and other restrictions. McDonald’s same-store sales jumped 4.6% in the U.S. in the July-September period. Customer traffic was down, but when diners came, they ordered for larger groups.