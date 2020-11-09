Trump fires Defense Sec. Mark Esper, replaces him with counterterrorism head

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, replacing him with Christopher Miller, the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

This is an unprecedented move at a time of national uncertainty about the outcome of Trump's bid for a second term.

It is the first time in the post-World War II era that a president seeking reelection has removed his secretary of defense after Election Day.

The conventional wisdom is that stability atop the Pentagon and the military be maintained during a possible transition to a new administration.

Esper was Trump's second defense secretary, succeeding Jim Mattis, who resigned in 2018.

The president took to Twitter on Monday to make the announcement.

Here's what the president tweeted:

"I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.....Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service."

This article will be updated.