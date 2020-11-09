Three more regions moving into tier 2 mitigations for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WREX) — Starting on Wednesday, November 11, Region 1 won't be the only region under tier 2 mitigations for COVID-19 in Illinois.



On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker announced regions 5, 7 and 8 will be under tier 2 mitigations. The state says these regions are seeing a test positivity rate that remains above 8 percent and continues to rise after more than 14-days under tier 1 mitigations, which exceeds the threshold set for establishing additional mitigation measures under the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.



Region 5 has been under Tier 1 of the state’s resurgence mitigation plan since October 22 and Regions 7 and 8 since October 23.



Here's a look at tier 2 mitigations:

Bars and Restaurants

Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals

Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings

Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance, such as office, retail, etc. Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning Not applicable to sports, see sports guidance



Organized Group Recreational Activities

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors

Groups limited to 10 individuals or fewer

Does not apply to fitness centers

These mitigations do not apply to schools.

“The situation has worsened considerably in certain areas of the state, with massive increases in the rates of community transmission specifically in three regions. As a result, Regions 5, 7 and 8 – that’s Southern Illinois, and Chicago’s South and Western Suburbs – will join Region 1, Northwestern Illinois, in Tier 2 of our resurgence mitigations starting Wednesday,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Mitigations are only effective if they are followed. The end goal of mitigating the damage the virus is doing to people’s lives is this: keep as much of our economy and our schools as open as possible in a safe manner, and when risk rates in the community surge up, take meaningful action to bring things back down in order to protect ourselves and the people we love.”

All 11 regions are currently under some form of COVID-19 mitigation restrictions. Region 1 is currently the only region under tier 2 mitigations, which went into effect on Oct. 25.

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,573 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. IDPH said last week they will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once.

The state also reported 14 more COVID-19 related deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 498,560 cases, including 10,210 deaths since the pandemic began