Strong thunderstorms may arrive with colder air tomorrow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A big cool down hits this week when temperatures drop around 25 degrees. During that transition, showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow afternoon. Strong to even severe weather may be in the mix.

Strong storms:

A big drop in temperature arrives at midweek.

Tuesday will end up being the last warm day of our very warm stretch of weather. Temperatures should sneak up to 70 degrees, thanks to the cold front not moving through until Tuesday evening.

Ahead of the cold front, showers and storms are likely. We may get a few scattered showers in the morning. These may drop a couple of raindrops, but that's it.

The strong storms bring gusty winds, quick downpours, and a slight risk of severe weather.

By the late afternoon, the cold front moves in and shoves a line of showers and storms into the Stateline. We'll continue to see storms through the early evening, then the weather dries up Tuesday night.

A slight risk for severe weather covers all of the Stateline Tuesday evening.

Since we still have a ton of warm air ahead of the strong cold front, there's enough energy for strong to severe storms. The main risk is for damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out as well, so keep an eye on the weather in the evening.

The main risk with severe weather tomorrow is for damaging wind gusts.

The storms should exit after 6 pm Tuesday, with the rest of the night looking dry. The warm air exits as well.

Back to November:

Temperatures drop about 25 degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday. The cold air leaves us in the middle 40's for highs at the middle of the week. Wednesday does have a lot of sunshine to offer, which helps take some of the edge off of the cold.

Wednesday's chill is closer to average for this time of year, so we'll be back to where we typically are in mid-November.

The rest of the week alternates between the middle 40's and the middle 50's. Most days look mostly sunny to partly cloudy next week. The one exception may be Saturday. Rain showers look likely, and a few snowflakes may try to mix in during the morning.