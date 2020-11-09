Stretch of 70s continue for a bit longer before cooler weather returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A record-breaking stretch of 70s continues to kick off a new work week. Rain and storms Tuesday usher in a much cooler, more typical pattern.

Record-breaking stretch persists:

The work week is off to a mild start Monday morning, as most areas are sitting in the upper 50s to lower 60s. For perspective, this is warmer than average highs in early November.

Monday is likely to be day seven of 70°+ temperatures.

A mild morning is indicative of the afternoon ahead, as Monday's high temperatures climb into the lower to middle 70s. The month of November thus far has featured six straight days of 70°+ highs. Another day or two is likely to be added to that tally before cooler weather makes its return.

Dry conditions stick around through Monday, though an at times mostly cloudy sky is possible. Clouds increase overnight Monday into early Tuesday before rain moves in.

Rain and storms return Tuesday:

Make sure to have the rain gear by the front door before going to bed Monday. Tuesday morning gets underway with a scattering of showers, but widespread rain isn't likely until Tuesday afternoon.

Highs Tuesday climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s as dew points surge into the 60s. The combination of above-average warmth and abundant moisture for early November could bring a severe threat to the Stateline.

IMAGE CURRENT AS OF 7 A.M. MON.: The threat for severe storms Tuesday is present in the Stateline. Stay weather aware.

Models suggest a line of thunderstorms develop during the afternoon hours Tuesday. This line of storms look to bring the threat of not just heavy rain and lightning, but also large hail and strong winds. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of Illinois under the "marginal" risk for severe storms. As a reminder, this is a 1 on a scale of 1-to-5.

The threat for severe storms should dwindle by 6 p.m., as the main line of storms pushes out of the Stateline. Behind that, cooler weather rushes in just in time for Veterans Day.

Big drop in temperatures:

Temperatures drop quickly by midweek.

Following the rain and storm chances Tuesday, temperatures plunge into the upper 40s by midweek. The cooler, more typical temperatures return to the Stateline.