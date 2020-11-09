Salvation Army in Winnebago County receives silver bar from anonymous donor

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Salvation Army in Winnebago County recently received a unique donation.



The Salvation Army says they received a donation of a 10-ounce bar of silver from an anonymous donor.

The donor left the message with the bar: "May this help you feed the hungry."



The 10-ounce silver bar, worth an estimated $235, will provide 14 bags of groceries to families in need in Winnebago County.

“We are so very grateful for the generosity and support from this anonymous donor,” said Major Mark Martsolf, Winnebago County Coordinator. “It is because of everyday champions like this donor, and the generosity of this community, that The Salvation Army can stand and serve the most vulnerable.”

Charities like the Salvation Army report a 500% rise in need this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.