Rockford leaders encourage civility after the election

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The last four years could be characterized as a time where disagreements turn into arguments.

815 Choose Civility member Aaron Carlin says it's important for people to take a break after a heated election season.

"It's hard because a lot of triggers and a lot of buttons got pushed in 2020," Carlin said. "Breath. Just disengage yourself from whatever that conversation is or the social media interaction is and just breath."

Along with taking a moment to calm down and cool off, Carlin says we need to change the way we approach disagreements with each other going forward.

"When we disagree nowadays, it becomes this demonized thing where a disagreement means we have to fight, argue and become mortal enemies," Carlin said. You can say 'I disagree with that' and have a conversation without using expletives or insult one another."

14th Ward Alderman and soon to be Winnebago County Chairman Joe Chiarelli says that creating a more civil society start with the people elected to leadership roles.

"It's gotten out of control, the civility and respect for each other," Chiarelli said. "We really got to hunker down on that and show the people we serve that we're professionals and that we're here to serve them."

Chiarelli believes that initiative all starts with respecting one another.

"I think it's going to be very good to set that tone immediately," Chiarelli said. "Everybody will be respected, their points of view will be respected and it's up to us as leaders to respect each other and what our citizens want from us.

Both Chiarelli and Carlin say that people can also work on civility by not yelling, swearing or insulting each other in the midst of disagreements.