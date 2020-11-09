 Skip to Content

Rockford gas prices rise for the first time since this summer

New
11:01 am Top Stories
Gas-Prices-0610

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford gas prices rose last week for the first time since this summer for an average price of $2.17 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.

Local gas prices are 7.2 cents lower than a month ago and 37.5 cents lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 139 station.

The cheapest station in Rockford is $1.79 per gallon while the most expensive is $2.33 per gallon, GasBuddy said.

The national average fell 1.9 cents per gallon last week for an average of $2.09 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. That's down 8.8 cents from last month and down more than 53 cents from a year ago.

"It remains challenging to predict how the Presidential transition may occur, and if it drags the economy down, I could see pessimism and lower prices return, but for now, it appears that a solid dose of optimism may soon drive prices up," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

Related Articles

Skip to content