Rockford gas prices rise for the first time since this summer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford gas prices rose last week for the first time since this summer for an average price of $2.17 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.

Local gas prices are 7.2 cents lower than a month ago and 37.5 cents lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 139 station.

The cheapest station in Rockford is $1.79 per gallon while the most expensive is $2.33 per gallon, GasBuddy said.

The national average fell 1.9 cents per gallon last week for an average of $2.09 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. That's down 8.8 cents from last month and down more than 53 cents from a year ago.

"It remains challenging to predict how the Presidential transition may occur, and if it drags the economy down, I could see pessimism and lower prices return, but for now, it appears that a solid dose of optimism may soon drive prices up," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.