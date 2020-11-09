Rockford City Hall unveiled reserved parking spot for veterans

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford City Hall now has a special parking spot reserved for veterans.

Mayor Tom McNamara unveiled the "Veteran Parking Only" spot on Monday at City Hall in honor of Veterans Day.

"It's just a small way for us to say thank you to the veterans in our community," McNamara said. "This is something seemingly little, but I hope it serves as a testament to our appreciation and commitment to honor and and support our veterans.:

The space is for any veteran with or without a DMV-issued license plate.