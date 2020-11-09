 Skip to Content

Rockford City Hall unveiled reserved parking spot for veterans

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford City Hall now has a special parking spot reserved for veterans.

Mayor Tom McNamara unveiled the "Veteran Parking Only" spot on Monday at City Hall in honor of Veterans Day.

"It's just a small way for us to say thank you to the veterans in our community," McNamara said. "This is something seemingly little, but I hope it serves as a testament to our appreciation and commitment to honor and and support our veterans.:

The space is for any veteran with or without a DMV-issued license plate.

Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

