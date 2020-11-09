Rockford aldermen to decide on former Kmart’s future, microloan program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Business was on the agenda Monday night for aldermen in the Finance and Personnel Committee; one dealing with an old business, another dealing with current businesses.

First, the former Kmart on Sandy Hollow Rd. is one step closer to being torn down.

Aldermen approved recommending giving the new owner of the property a $300,000 sales tax rebate so the empty store can be demolished. The hope is new retail and large commercial space will move in, bringing business back to that area.

Aldermen also recommended approval of the microloan program. The program is meant to help businesses struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic. About $600,000 would be part of the loan program.

Full city council still needs to approve both those items.