Race for the 68th tightens to just 315 votes

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Our area's closest race on election night has only gotten tighter in the days since.

Illinois State Rep. John Cabello (R) now leads challenger Dave Vella (D) by just 315 votes in the race for the 68th District seat.

The election night spread showed Cabello with an 812 vote lead, but new votes from Rockford, that have been entered since election night, have favored Vella.

It is unclear how many votes remain outstanding in the city, as well as in Winnebago County, but we expect to get updates throughout this week and up until the Nov. 17 deadline.

Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow has told 13 WREX that the county will not release anymore results until the 17th, when the election is required to be certified.

Stacy Bixby at the Rockford Board of Elections told us she plans on updating the vote count every other day.

The Associated Press announced over the weekend it will not continue to tabulate votes until the Nov. 17 deadline.

We will continue to update these vote totals each time new votes are tabulated.