Pritzker: Region 1 in ‘extremely unfortunate’ situation for COVID-19 due to neighboring states

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker addressed Region 1's COVID-19 mitigations during a press conference on Monday.



While addressing the effectiveness of mitigations, the governor spoke directly about Region 1.



The governor said Region 1 is in a "extremely unfortunate" situation because it's at the corner of Wisconsin and Iowa.



Gov. Pritzker says people can be crossing the boarders where there aren't the same mitigations and where cases are up.



Iowa reported 4,212 new, confirmed cases of the virus on Monday for a total of 156,816. Wisconsin reported 4,360 new cases of the virus on Monday, bringing their total up to 271,770.



The governor later said he believes some areas in Region 1 are doing better than others.



"The City of Rockford has done a better job, I want to say, than some of the surrounding areas...People outside Rockford are less likely to wear a mask," said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor reiterated local authorities need to the mitigations seriously and ensure they're being enforced.



The governor says if that's the case, the numbers will go down.



On Monday, the state reported Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus was at 17.6% as of Nov. 6, the highest for any region in the state.

Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.



Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25.