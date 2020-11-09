Polish police carry away abortion rights protesters

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in Poland have carried off protesters blocking a street in Warsaw on the 19th straight day of nationwide anti-government protests that were triggered by the tightening of the predominantly Roman Catholic nation’s abortion law. The protesters were sitting down in the street Monday in front of the Education Ministry to demand the firing of the new minister who has made some unpopular statements. Peaceful protests against the right-wing government were also held in some other cities, with participants demanding abortion rights for women and for the government to go. Regular protests have been held since Oct.22 when a top court banned abortion of fetuses with congenital defects.