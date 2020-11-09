One person killed in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE (WREX) — One person is dead in Janesville after a house fire early Monday morning.



According to the Janesville Fire Department, crews were sent to the 1000 block of S Pearl Street just after midnight.



When firefighters arrived, they found a home engulfed in heavy flames.



While fighting the blaze, one person was pulled from the home.



Officials say the person was pronounced dead from injuries sustained from the fire.



Once the fire was under control, crews searched the building for any other people.



No one else was found inside.



The identity of the victim has not been released and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Estimated damage from the fire is $80,000.



