Ogle County Clerk conducts test ahead of Tuesday’s ballot retabulation

OREGON (WREX) — The Ogle County Clerk & Recorder's Office performed a ballot tabulation test Monday after an error on Election Day that affected just the race for Illinois' 90th District Representative.

According to Ogle County Clerk Laura Cook, the oval marks for the 90th District race did not line up for Ogle County voters. During a test Monday, which was open to the public, Cook said the issue has been fixed and ballot tabulation will be underway on Tuesday.

Monday's test was to ensure this process goes smoothly on Tuesday.

"We're going to go ahead and run the machines that we used on Election Day along with the ballot boxes and so that way everything's the same as Election Day," Cook said.

Tuesday's retabulation is set for 9 a.m. and it's open to the public. Cook asks that anyone who wishes to attend to RSVP with her office by contacting the County Clerk at countyclerk@oglecounty.org.