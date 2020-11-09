Illinois approaching 500,000 cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois continues to see a surge of COVID-19 cases.



On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,573 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. IDPH said last week they will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once.



The state also reported 14 more COVID-19 related deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 498,560 cases, including 10,210 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 64,760 specimens for a total 8,469,064. As of last night, 4,409 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 857 patients were in the ICU and 376 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 2 – November 8 is 11.4%. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests.