IDPH: Region 1’s COVID-19 positivity rate increasing; now above 17 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The rate of which tests are coming back positive for COVID-19 in Region 1 continues to increase.



As of Nov. 6, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus is at 17.6%. From Oct. 27-Nov. 6, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus has increased from 13.2% up to 17.6%.



On Nov. 6 alone, 5,467 people in the region were tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 1,148 came back positive for a single day test positivity rate of 21%.

Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.



Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25.

The region's positivity rate isn't the only thing increasing. According to IDPH, the region has seen 9 straight days of hospital admission increases.

