Hononegah’s Schroeder commits to Kent State

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When Hononegah's Emma Schroeder committed to Kent State, she couldn't contain her excitement.

"I told my recruiter I was jumping around all over the house because I was so excited," said Schroeder. "It's just one of those things I can't describe because I was so happy because it's something I've wanted for such a long time and to finally get that and finally achieve that, it was just great."

Schroeder has been in the recruiting process since the eighth grade, and now has a big weight lifted off her shoulders with one mission accomplished.

"It's more like now I know what I'm working for," said Schroeder. "Before it was working to get to a place and now that I've gotten to that place it's working on what they think I can improve on so going in with the team I know I'm going to fit in with the team both skill wise and academically, personality wise."

Emma plays club volleyball at VC United. Program Director Eric Schulze has helped numerous players reach the next level. Emma is the sixth player in the class of 2022 to commit to a D1 program.

"She has a genuine enthusiasm for the game. she really enjoys training. She enjoys the process of getting better everyday and not everybody does," said Schulze. "It's a grind, but she enjoys the grind, just like she enjoys getting the opportunity to go out and compete so I think that really allowed her the opportunity to grow as a player."

Even though it's more of a year away, Emma knows that Kent State will be a perfect fit.

"The culture that they have, and the environment and the friends I'm gonna make coming out of that," said Schroeder. "Then of course getting the job I want from the academic aspect of going there."

Emma Schroeder, heading to Kent State ready for the challenges coming her way on and off the court.