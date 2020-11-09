Harlem High School to move to fully remote learning starting Tuesday

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Students at Harlem High School will be moving to fully remote learning on Tuesday.



The high school announced they'll be moving to fully remote learning on Tuesday, Nov. 10 through Nov. 27.



The school says adaptive pause for in-person instruction is due to the inability to adequately staff the high school. The school says it is due to a high volume of staff absences due to quarantine requirements.



Harlem High School's plan at this time is to have students return to the building on their normally scheduled days starting Nov. 30th.