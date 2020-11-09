Hard-hit Belgium sees light at the end of virus tunnel

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian health authorities are confident the second wave of hospital admissions related to COVID-19 in the hard-hit country has peaked. Virologist Yves Van Laethem said about 400 people were hospitalized due to coronavirus complications on Sunday, compared with 879 on Nov. 3. “Subject to an unpleasant surprise,” the peak in hospital admissions was reached that day, Van Laethem said. Some 6,948 patients are currently being treated in Belgian hospitals following a COVID-19-infection. That’s about 500 less than on Nov. 3. More than 13,000 people have died from COVID-19-related causes in Belgium, a country with 11.5 million inhabitants.