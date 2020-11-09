Guatemala landslide could be final resting place for many

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Days after a landslide buried half the community of Queja in central Guatemala, rescuers have recovered only a handful of the more than 100 people believed to be buried there. The location is so remote and the conditions so perilous that Queja could become the latest in a string of Guatemalan disaster sites that become the final resting places of their victims. Around midday Thursday, residents in the farming town of about 1,200 Poqomchi Maya were just about to have lunch when the mountainside above them gave way, sweeping the wooden and tin-roofed down the mountain and burying them under feet of orange mud and debris.