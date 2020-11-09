Grant funding for Alignment Rockford, RPS 205 and RVC ends this month

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Back in 2016, Alignment Rockford, RPS 205 and Rock Valley College got $500,000 in grant money to help high school students in the Stateline. Now we know how successful the program was.

The money aimed to help students be more prepared for college and their careers by aligning them with local businesses. This month marks the end of the grant funding.

"They [students] really have an understanding of what we're learning in the classroom, how that relates to work," said Alignment Rockford Executive Director Anisha Grimmett. "And with this grant, it helped to accelerate that work."

According to Alignment Rockford, from 2017 - 2019, there were 7,934 interactions between students and businesses. As of 2020, 27 dual credit courses are offered on high school campuses. There were no courses offered in 2017. In 2019, 610 students earned college credit for courses taken during high school. 52 students earned credit back in 2017.

"So they are getting real-world experience in the classroom from the mouth of someone who's done it in the field," said RPS 205 College & Career Readiness Executive Director Bridget French. "And not only are they getting that unique experience, but they're getting college credit while they're doing it."

French says even when the funding ends, she believes the school district will continue to work with several partners to help students in the future.