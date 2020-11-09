GOP wants Madigan investigative committee to reconvene, Welch says documents should come soon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – House Republicans continue to voice concerns over the slow-going of the committee investigating Speaker Mike Madigan. GOP members say it’s past time to get to the bottom of Madigan’s involvement in a bribery scheme with Commonwealth Edison.

This may seem like a never-ending battle of partisan bickering with few answers coming out. But, committee members from both parties say they want the investigation to move forward. The question now: When will that happen?

“Individuals should simply ask themselves if, after 71 days, a committee that has only met twice, has only heard from one witness, and which has no meetings scheduled for the foreseeable future is really conducting a fair and impartial investigation,” said Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon).

Committee Chairman Emanuel “Chris” Welch (D-Hillside) says attorneys from both parties have met with ComEd four times over recent weeks.

“We have had significant work being done outside of the purview of cameras,” Welch explained. “And I believe that when we do convene, we’re gonna have the documents that’s going to help guide the work of the next committee meeting.”

Still, Rep. Grant Wehrli (R-Naperville) says the “political games” of Democratic members must stop.

“In the past, you have falsely claimed that it is us – the Republicans – who are playing politics with this process. In reality, it is you, Natalie Manley, and Liz Hernandez who are playing politics with this,” Wehrli added.

Subpoenas on the horizon?

Welch says Democrats have done everything their colleagues have requested. However, Republicans still want the committee to issue subpoenas to people who declined to voluntarily testify.

One of the individuals, Fidel Marquez, already pleaded guilty for involvement in the bribery scheme. However, legal counsel for Marquez told the members he wouldn’t participate. Other key witnesses (Madigan associates, ComEd executives, and lobbyists) previously declined invitations to appear.

“If, in fact, a subpoena is issued and people refuse to come forward and testify, then adverse inferences can be made against both the Speaker as well as any witnesses who decline to come forward to testify,” said Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst).

Welch says the committee could discuss subpoenas when they return to Springfield.

“We’re not going to travel in the midst of a global health pandemic and address one issue here, one issue there,” Welch explained. “The goal is to be as productive as possible when we do come together.”

The Democrat also said ComEd officials should get back to members Tuesday to give an updated timeline on when they’ll receive the documents requested for this investigation.

Planning ahead

Still, Republicans say time is running out for the investigative committee. “We cannot let the work of this committee languish like the ethics committee and so many other blue-ribbon panels that this House has created before,” Mazzochi said.

Welch finds that argument misleading, as lawmakers could file a new petition for the investigation to continue under the 102nd General Assembly.

“All of the work of this committee could be adopted by the new committee. They can pick up right where we left off,” Welch said. “To say that we’re trying to run out a clock that doesn’t exist is just part of the political gamesmanship that’s being played.”

If Democrats keep the investigation on hold until January, Republicans would have to replace one of their committee members. Wehrli, who consistently fights for ethics reform and calls out corruption under Madigan, lost his re-election fight last week. The suburban Republican conceded to Democrat Janet Yang Rohr on November 5. Wehrli said Monday he did everything possible to root out corruption since taking office in 2015.

“Back then, people didn’t even dare criticize the Speaker,” Wehrli noted. “And now, here we are with a SIC going on that is exposing at its very core the corruption that is central to the man’s very political existence. Would I like to see it done before I leave? Absolutely. But, I also take great pride in knowing I was a part of getting us to where we are.”