Expert lays out what people can expect from president-elect Joe Biden.

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Now that Joe Biden has been named the projected winner of the presidential race, many voters say they have questions about what will happen next.

"What can you do about health in this country, what can you do in the field of education," said one voter.

But is it to early to expect any big change?

Rockford University political science professor Bob Evans says the moment Biden becomes president, he can replace or set in place any executive order he wants.

Evans says Biden has already named some executive orders he wants to reverse.

"He wants to re-enter the United States in the Paris Climate Agreement, he wants to reestablish the program called DACA and he would also repeal President Trump's ban and executive order on immigration from Muslim majority countries," said Evans.

Another big question from some voters is how Biden will attack the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I do have some questions about how we can be effective without being too controlling," said another voter.

Evans says Biden can make COVID-19 recommendations starting now through his coronavirus task force.

While these recommendations aren't mandates, Evans says they can hold a lot of moral power.

"It'll carry the stamp of the new president. These are the things I want to implement when I become president, why don't we start now, why don't we start wearing masks now," said Evans.

But the biggest question is what will happen if President Trump does not concede.

"It matters almost nothing at all if Trump doesn't concede. At noon on January 20th, Trump is no longer the president of the United States," said Evans.

The election results will be certified in all states by December 11th, however, more than half the states certify the election by November 30th.