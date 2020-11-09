Evo Morales returns to Bolivia, ending year in exile

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Former President Evo Morales has returned to Bolivia following an election that returned his socialist party to power a year after he fled the nation amid a wave of protests. Hundreds of supporters accompanied the nation’s first Indigenous president as he crossed the border from Argentina, whose leftist leader came to bid him farewell. Morales still faces charges of treason lodged by prosecutors under the conservative interim government that accused him of stirring violent protests and spent much of the past 12 months attempting to reverse his policies. But there is no active arrest warrant and he apparently feels safe with new President Luis Arce in power.