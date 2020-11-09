Energy leaders leave door open to more cuts as virus spikes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s energy minister says global energy producers have the ability to tweak an agreement on production cuts that could be extended through the end of 2022. His comments on Monday signal the anticipation of continued weakened demand for crude as the coronavirus pandemic impacts consumption and grounds air travel for many. The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and other oil producers have cut production by 7.7 million barrels a day. Major European cities are meanwhile rolling out various lockdown measures due to alarming spikes in new coronavirus cases. A new administration in Washington led by President Joe Biden could also impact demand for oil through various policies.