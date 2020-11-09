Don’t order out. Dive into Jamie Oliver’s new cookbook

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamie Oliver knows that one of the biggest obstacles that home cooks face isn’t the drudgery of shopping, the chore of chopping or the mess of washing up. It’s delivery apps. What he calls the Uber-ization of the food industry has led to tired families just ordering food for delivery or pickup. As he puts it, “It’s never been easier to fix that urge for food at the click of a button.” Oliver is hoping to inspire home cooks with his 24th book, “7 Ways.” He says it’s his most reader-focused cookbook. He promises maximum flavor for minimum effort.