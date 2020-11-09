Asian stocks rise for 2nd day on coronavirus vaccine hopes

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have risen for a second day on hopes progress toward a possible coronavirus vaccine might allow the world to revive manufacturing, shopping and normal life. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong and Sydney advanced, while Seoul was off less than 0.1%. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index closed 1.2% higher after Pfizer said data on a vaccine under development suggest it might be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, though that doesn’t mean its release is imminent. China’s inflation fell to a decade low, giving Beijing room to spend more heavily if necessary to support its economic recovery.