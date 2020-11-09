Area hospitals share concerns over rise of COVID-19 patients

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A hospital's ICU is where patients in need of the most critical care receive treatment. At SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford, doctors say those beds have been steadily filling up.

"The number has unfortunately been rising," says Dr. Yaser Zeater.

Dr. Zeater says the number of patients needing the ICU is concerning, even when compared to the spring months.

"It's happening the same way probably faster," says Zeater. "The only difference between now and then is the non-Covid is not slowing down."

Dr. Zeater says in the spring, fewer people were coming to the ICU for non-COVID-19 related issues. However, now hospitals are dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases while also treating patients for a number of other issues.

"The ICU is not a huge number of beds. We only have 30 beds. And that's the problem. It's not easy to create ICU beds."

AT FHN, 24 COVIID-19 patients is a recent record the hospital doesn't want to top.

"The highest we reached in the spring at any one time was 10 patients," says FHN CEO Mark Gridley. "We doubled that this week, so we're hoping not to set any new records."

FHN says it's ICU is at 62.5% capacity as of Monday.

"Normally on average we'd run about four patients in the ICU, so we're already much higher than where we usually are at."

So while area hospitals say they've become skilled at treating the virus and adding ICU beds and other resources when needed, they're urging the public to do its part to prevent the spread of the virus.

"The thing that worked back in April is going to work now," says OSF Dr. Stephen Bartlett. "Wear a mask."

13 News reached out to Rockford hospitals for their exact ICU numbers, but were told these couldn't be released due to certain policies. However, according to IDPH Region 1 has 194 ICU beds. As of Sunday 72 were available.