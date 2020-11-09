Already flooded, South Florida feeling wrath of Eta

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is bracing for more impacts from Tropical Storm Eta, which has already brought heavy rains and flooded city streets in the state. Officials shut down public transportation and ordered some evacuations Sunday. Even if the storm doesn’t strengthen into a hurricane, its slow speed and heavy rains posed an enormous threat to an area already drenched from more than 14 inches of rain last month. Eta could dump an additional 6 to 12 inches. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph Sunday night and made landfall on Lower Matecumbe Key around 11 p.m. The system has already left scores of dead and over 100 missing in Mexico and Central America.