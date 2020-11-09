13 WREX to air 30-minute winter weather special on Wednesday

(WREX) — While it may still feel like the summer, winter weather will be here before you know it and the 13 WREX weather team want to make sure you're prepared.



On Wednesday, 13 WREX will air a 30-minute special on winter weather called "Project: Blizzard."



The special will cover on all of the hazards winter weather can bring and how to prepare for them, as well as the science behind some magnificent storms.

"As with severe storms in the spring and summer, winter weather can be just as disruptive to your plans. We want to help you prepare for the upcoming season by dusting off the different terms you should know, explain why even a little snow can mess up your day, and give you a behind the scenes look into snow forecasting. Knowing all of this gives you an edge in getting ready for the season ahead," said Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner.

We know you want to know what this upcoming winter season will look and the 13 WREX Weather team is here to help.

"A popular request from our viewers is 'What will this winter bring'? While we can't even give specific amounts, we do have a well-rounded look at what this winter may do," Kirchner said.

We'll also have full coverage of "Project: Blizzard" on our website, featuring a book, games and homework assignments for your kids!

The special airs on 13 WREX this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., following 13 News at 6!