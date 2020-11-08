UK bans non-resident arrivals from Denmark over mink fears

LONDON (AP) — The British government says freight drivers who have traveled through Denmark over the past 14 days and are not residents of the U.K. will be turned back from England, as it tightened its restrictions in the face of widespread coronavirus outbreaks in the country’s mink farms. Passenger planes and ships travelling from Denmark, and any accompanying freight, will also not be allowed to dock at English ports under the new rules which came into force at 4 a.m. on Sunday. The travel ban and extra requirements will be reviewed after a week. the Danish government has ordered the cull of all 15 million minks bred at Denmark’s 1,139 mink farms.